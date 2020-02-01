The Tunkhannock wrestling team beat Lackawanna Trail 40-25 in the District II Class "AA" Team Duals Championship.
Tunkhannock Wrestling Team Punches Ticket to Hershey With District Team Duals Championship
-
Southern Columbia wrestling
-
Lackawanna League wrestling
-
After 33 Years Without Wrestling North Pocono Returns To The Mats
-
Southern Columbia Beats Muncy in Highly-Anticipated Wrestling Dual
-
Williamsport Wrestling Beats Altoona 39-28 During School Assembly Dual
-
-
Southern Columbia Wrestling Team Reacts to Dual Win Over Muncy
-
Montoursville wrestling preps for District IV Duals
-
Southern Columbia, Lackawanna Trail May Reclassify in Football Under New PIAA Rule
-
Wrestlers Give School A Non-traditional Holiday Assembly
-
Schon Looks To Have Another Sensational Wrestling Season At Selinsgrove
-
-
Murray Leads Dunmore Girls to 59-41 Win Over Holy Redeemer
-
Milton Area Cheerleaders Preparing for Trip to Nationals
-
Delaware Valley vs West Scranton wrestling