Students Get a Peek Into the Medical Field

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Nearly 130 girls got a peek at what it's like to work in the science field at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

Students from 20 different schools met with professionals in the medical field to pick their brains about their careers.

They also got the chance to be a part of demonstrations in suturing and casting.

"The whole point of the day is for these girls to see that there are other girls in these stem fields, doing great things in medicine," explained Program Coordinator Salomey Mensah. "Doing great things in the health care field, and to show them that they can aspire to be someone in the healthcare field one day."

The girls each got to go home with a cast as a souvenir after the event.