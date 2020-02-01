Elijah Rosenthal scored a game-high 33 points, and the Wallenpaupack boys basketball team beat Scranton 77-54 on Saturday evening.
Rosenthal Leads Wallenpaupack to 77-54 Win at Scranton
-
Rosenthal And Rovinsky Set New Scoring Records At Different Schools On The Same Day
-
Scranton Prep @ Wallenpaupack boys basketball
-
Scranton Prep Boys Top North Pocono 59-54
-
Scranton Prep Tops West Scranton 54-44 in Boys Basketball
-
Scranton Prep at Wallenpaupack girls basketball
-
-
Wallenpaupack vs Abington Heights boys basketball
-
Scranton Prep Boys Knock Off No. 5 Pottsville 62-59
-
Gair Leads No. 1 Loyalsock to 77-63 Win over Montoursville on WNEP2
-
Walsh Leads Dunmore Boys Basketball to 43-35 Win Over West Scranton
-
Local Basketball Coach John Bucci Dies
-
-
Lackawanna College Cancels Boys Basketball Season
-
No. 1 Loyalsock Boys Basketball Still Undefeated
-
West Scranton vs Scranton Prep girls basketball