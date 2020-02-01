Pups Try to Predict Winner of Super Bowl

Posted 6:38 pm, February 1, 2020

KINGSTON, Pa. -- The Super Bowl has officially gone to the dogs.

Pups were able to choose who they think will win tomorrow by sniffing out some treats at Three Dog Bakery.

"She let me down, we're for the Chiefs, she picked the 49ers," said Matt Ransom of Exeter. "It's ok, we all make mistakes. I mean, hopefully, she's wrong because I put my money on the Chiefs, so we'll see what happens."

Workers at the pet bakery say the dogs overwhelming chose the Chiefs to come out on top in the Super Bowl.

