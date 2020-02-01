Mini Lighted Potted Tree

Posted 10:30 am, February 1, 2020

Lighted Trees and Branches are hot items in home decor.  Paul Espom shows how to make a lighted tree that can fit in a table top planter using branches and fairy style lights.

