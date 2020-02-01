Delaware Valley Tops Hazleton Area for District II Class “AAA” Wrestling Team Duals Title

Posted 6:38 pm, February 1, 2020, by

After falling to the Cougars by two points in this bout last season, the Delaware Valley wrestling team beat Hazleton Area 42-27 on Saturday to claim the District II Class "AAA" Team Duals Championship.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.