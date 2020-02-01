Dancers in Full Swing in The Electric City

Posted 10:28 pm, February 1, 2020

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The Roaring 20s were back and in full swing in the Electric City.

Swingin' in NEPA held dance lessons at the Century Club Saturday night.

Swing Fever Dance band played and dancers partnered up for some Charleston practice.

All the proceeds benefit Jack of Hearts PA, a pediatric cardiac foundation.

"Our son Jack and his twin brother Nathan were born about 12 years ago and when they were born, Jack was diagnosed with a heart defect," Liza Scarfo explained. "Its the number one birth defect and despite that there were not a lot of organizations that could steer us in the right direction for support and resources"

Some dancers even dressed the part and put on their vintage best for the event.

