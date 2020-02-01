× Contamination Forces Scranton School Closure on Monday

SCRANTON, Pa. — Northeast Intermediate School will remain closed on Monday, according to a school board member.

Asbestos was found in 15 of the 19 schools in the Scranton school district over Christmas break as well as unsafe lead levels in a few dozen sinks and water fountains.

Air quality testing is being conducted at multiple buildings throughout the district to determine when it is safe for students to return.

District officials have not said how long Northeast Intermediate will remain closed or if other schools will also be closed for the start of the school week.