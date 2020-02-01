× ‘Choking Game’ Causes Bullied Teen to Pass out, Have Seizure at School

After dropping her son off at school Thursday, she got a call from a friend panicking, asking if he was okay.

“They said no I just seen a video of him and he did not look okay,” Kristal said. “I’m sending it to you right now. And, I hung up and watched the video; and, I immediately called 9-1-1.”

She watched the 10-second video through tears.

It captured her 15-year-old son, a sophomore at Davison Alternative High School, being choked by a classmate. He passes out, falls to the floor, suffers a seizure and is then dragged into a bathroom stall.

Kristin found out it was part of a game, what’s called ‘The Choking Game,’ a social media challenge.

“I’m in disbelief, I’m sickened, I’m disgusted. You think your kids are safe when they’re at school. I would’ve never thought that this would happen,” Kristal said.

She and her husband rushed to the school, where they found their son in the principal’s office. He was fine.

They found out the video was actually recorded two days prior, on Tuesday.

Kristal said her son was bullied into being the butt of their joke.

“When he went into the bathroom, he said there was a bunch of kids in there and they were telling him you’ll be fine, everybody does it,” she explained.

The District isn’t commenting further than a letter they sent to parents Thursday night. In it, Davison Community Schools lists the different names of the challenge, how it works, the importance of teaching students to say ‘no’ and the many injuries it can cause, including a concussion, bone fractures and hemorrhaging of the eye.

“This is life-threatening, and we still don’t know what kind of long term effects it might have on him,” Kristal said.

They’ve taken their son out of the district because they don’t feel Davison Schools is handling the situation seriously.

And, they’ve filed a police report to pursue charges against the kid who’s seen choking their son.

