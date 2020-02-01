Boy Scouts Stay Active and Earn Badges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Nearly 150 Boy Scouts descended upon Central Columbia Middle School to earn some new merit badges Saturday.

They put their skills to the test to earn badges in chemistry, first aid, radio, and other areas.

Scouts like Brian Myers say meetings like this one, now in its fourth year, is a great way to get active during winter.

"I've loved it every year!" said Myers. "Every year I've gotten four merit badges and it's great to just keep pushing things outside of doing things outsides of summer camp."

41.022558 -76.366472