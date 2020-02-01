Boy Scouts Stay Active and Earn Badges

Posted 6:34 pm, February 1, 2020, by

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Nearly 150 Boy Scouts descended upon Central Columbia Middle School to earn some new merit badges Saturday.

They put their skills to the test to earn badges in chemistry, first aid, radio, and other areas.

Scouts like Brian Myers say meetings like this one, now in its fourth year, is a great way to get active during winter.

"I've loved it every year!" said Myers. "Every year I've gotten four merit badges and it's great to just keep pushing things outside of doing things outsides of summer camp."

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.