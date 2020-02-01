Big Daddy On Target; Darin Young Set for Pennsylvania State Dart Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At Broadway Tavern in Mountain Top, he's just Darin Young, but to the international world of darts, you've got to add the nickname - Big Daddy.

"When the movie 'Big Daddy' came out, (people said) that should be your nickname - Big Daddy, and then it just started going and everybody just started calling me that," Young said."I'm making a living. Obviously, it's nothing like any other pro sport, the money they make. I make enough. It equals out to be a good job."

Young made a job out of his favorite sport about a decade ago. That's when he turned pro. He's represented team USA ten times, but it all started here in NEPA and his favorite event is coming up.

"This is the granddaddy of all the American dart games" Young said. "It's like Christmas eve sometimes."

For Young, his Rose Bowl is the Pennsylvania State Dart Tournament. Open teams of three with no handicap. Young's been on the winning team eight times. The 52nd-annual tourney begins Saturday and runs the first four Saturdays in February and it's right here in our backyard in Tremont.

"It means a lot to the sport to have that there," tournament Assistant Director Alan Miller said. "It's really the only open tournament there still is that doesn't have that handicap."

The Pennsylvania State Dart Tournament is for pros and amateurs alike. So even a novice can join a team of three, pick up a dart, lean in and throw.

"It's great when you see a team that didn't expect to do well at all beat one of the better teams," Miller said. "They're so excited. It's like one of the greatest moments of their dart career."

"Darin (Young), I didn't even know lived in Mountain Top," Mountain Top-native and amateur dart player Steve Dotzel said. "I was watching him on TV and I looked him up on Wikipedia and it was like, 'Oh, he lives right here.' I think he's kind of shown that you can start with these type of darts and work your way up. Like most things, if you put in the time, you might get the result."

And maybe a nickname.

"You may think it's just throwing a dart at the wall, but the atmosphere is kind of electric," Young said.

The Pennsylvania State Dart Tournament is being held at the Little Run Sportsman’s Club in Tremont. Preliminary rounds begin February 1, with the finals on February 22. Registration is $25 individually and $75 for a team.