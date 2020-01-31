× Woman Bit by Possibly Rabid Fox in Lackawanna County

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — One resident was bitten and others were chased by a possibly rabid fox in Lackawanna County.

According to the Clarks Summit Police Department, officers caught and killed the fox Friday. The fox has been sent in for testing.

The department advises the public to use extreme caution as there may be other animals that may have come into contact with the fox.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is aware of the issue.

Police say to contact them immediately if finding any animals exhibiting abnormal behavior.