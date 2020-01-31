Vigil in Wilkes-Barre for Victim of Unsolved Murder

Posted 10:48 pm, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 11:09PM, January 31, 2020

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A candlelight vigil was held at the Luzerne County Courthouse marking 14 years since the unsolved murder of Patricia Moreton.

Police found Moreton shot to death in her apartment on Hazle Street in 2006.

No one's been charged with the crime.

"It's just hard. Every day is harder not having her here with us. I have kids that she didn't get to meet. I think about her every day," said Helen Schillabeer-Karpowich, Patricia's niece.

Moreton's family and friends hold the vigil every year in her memory in Wilkes-Barre.

