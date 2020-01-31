× The Sweet Side of Super Bowl at Scranton Pastry Shop

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Super Bowl is just days away, and that means a sprint for some big game goodies like cakes, cupcakes, and cookies.

“Yeah, party stuff, little picky things, party kind of things,” said Bob Zakreski of Minooka Pastry Shop.

They have been preparing for kickoff at Minooka Pastry Shop in Scranton, with customers coming in and out for orders.

Pizza, wings, and nachos may be the most popular eats during Super Bowl, but sweets are not far behind.

“People do love to have desserts for the Super Bowl as well as snacks, but they also love their sweets, too!” said Joy Sensi of Minooka Pastry Shop.

In addition to all those Super Bowl goodies at Minooka Pastry Shop, they are also selling paczki, Polish doughnuts.

They anticipate selling about 16,000, right up until Fat Tuesday and the start of Lent.

“We have a lot coming up. We have Valentine’s Day, we have Super Bowl first then we have Fat Tuesday coming which is the week after Valentine’s Day so it all kind of piles up in a short couple weeks,” said Zakreski.

The folks at the pastry shop say things might slow down a little after the Easter season, but they say business is pretty steady all year round.