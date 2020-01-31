LIVE NOW: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Students Join Together for Winter Fun and Games

Posted 4:47 pm, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 05:32PM, January 31, 2020

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- College students joined younger students for a day of friendly competition in Luzerne County.

Hazleton Area School District held its 10th annual Winter Olympics at Eagle Rock Resort.

Occupational therapy students at Misericordia University team up with special needs students from Hazleton Area for events on the slopes and indoors.

Residents from the Eagle Rock Community supplied snow pants and boots for participants along with engraved medals for the award ceremony in Luzerne County.

