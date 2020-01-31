× Stevens Says: Traveling a Page at a Time

One of my favorite places to do some writing is my local library. In my case, it’s the Abington Community Library. I’d guess you have something similar in your town or at least close by. I come here when the story I’m writing happens to be a bit complex for here it’s quiet and I can sort things out without interference.

In truth, I’ve been coming to libraries off and on over most of my life. Swoyersville is where I spent my kid years and I found early that a library was conveniently located across the street from my grade school. It didn’t take long for me to get into the collection of books that I found there; many, many more than I could ever accumulate in my own home.

As time went on, I wandered through the shelves picking out books that struck my fancy thereby satisfying a boyhood yearning for adventure, travel to exotic foreign lands or wandering through worlds yet unexplored but written about in science fiction. Oh, it was quite the ride.

As time went on, I made acquaintances with John Steinbeck, Mark Twain, Ray Bradbury to mention but a few. It’s been a life-long friendship.

We still go to libraries though I’d suppose the Web has taken some folks away. Those who do come do so mostly to borrow books, maybe to read, do a little writing. To those who have still not gone to the library you’re missing a good time.

Admission is free. A library card is the only requirement, but it also serves as a ticket to ride around the world, to visit fantastic places, to learn about this and that. It’s a good place to spend some time and, as with me, you never know where it will take you.