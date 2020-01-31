LIVE NOW: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Snowmobilers Hoping for Snow

Posted 4:56 pm, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 05:19PM, January 31, 2020

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. -- Winter in Wayne County usually brings the sound of snowmobiles riding through the rural areas. So far this year, we haven't had that big storm for riders to be on the trails and some places that rely on the business are taking notice.

"With no snow, it's been a little difficult. Sales are down. Parts and services are down," said Craig Case, owner of Bill Case Polaris near Beach Lake

He says so far this winter, it's been quiet.

"You need at least 6 to 8 inches of snow around here so you're not beating up on your snowmobile," Case said. "When it is snowing, next thing you know the phone is starting to ring off the hook and people are coming in for skegs and oil. They're getting prepared."

Other businesses and restaurants along the trail system are affected when there's no snow and rely on those riders during the winter season.

The Gravity Inn Restaurant in Waymart is right off one of those trails and one of the stops on the Brian Sheare Memorial Snowmobile Poker Run scheduled for next weekend. no Snow makes it challenging to have a ride specifically planned for snowmobiles.

"It's certainly affected business and it's our slower time of the year, too, so it hurts," said Cliff Krajkovich, Gravity Inn Restaurant. "Obviously, if you have a snowmobile run and there's no snow, then you have to add other vehicles or modes of transports so people can participate in the ride."

The trail system through Wayne and Susquehanna Counties is managed by NEP Sno Trails. Organizers tell Newswatch 16 that the drop in riders hurts them because the nonprofit uses the money from selling trail passes to keep the trails functioning.

