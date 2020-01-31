× Proposing Help for Communities Dealing with Closures

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Lawmakers are proposing help for communities dealing with closures of state-run health care facilities and prisons.

State leaders in Luzerne County made an announcement Friday morning concerning the future of the communities hurt by the closing of two state facilities.

State senators and representatives introduced legislation that will aim to help communities affected by the closure of SCI Retreat in Newport Township and White Haven Center.

Both state facilities in Luzerne County were on the chopping block over the past year and employ more than 1,000 people. This legislation is aimed at keeping those people employed in Luzerne County and providing assistance in many areas ranging from housing assistance to job-training programs.

The announcement was made at Stookey’s Famous Barbeque in West Nanticoke. The long-time owner is selling his business and says he has the closure of nearby SCI Retreat on his mind but thinks this legislation will help.

“When we lose a state prison or we lose a state center like White Haven or SCI Retreat, these folks, if they can’t get another job in the state system, if they get pushed back to the private sector, there’s no help for them. That’s why we want to introduce this bill,” said State Senator John Yudichak, (I) 14th District.

