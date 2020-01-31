Proposing Help for Communities Dealing with Closures

Posted 11:38 am, January 31, 2020, by

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Lawmakers are proposing help for communities dealing with closures of state-run health care facilities and prisons.

State leaders in Luzerne County made an announcement Friday morning concerning the future of the communities hurt by the closing of two state facilities.

State senators and representatives introduced legislation that will aim to help communities affected by the closure of SCI Retreat in Newport Township and White Haven Center.

Both state facilities in Luzerne County were on the chopping block over the past year and employ more than 1,000 people. This legislation is aimed at keeping those people employed in Luzerne County and providing assistance in many areas ranging from housing assistance to job-training programs.

The announcement was made at Stookey’s Famous Barbeque in West Nanticoke. The long-time owner is selling his business and says he has the closure of nearby SCI Retreat on his mind but thinks this legislation will help.

In this story

“When we lose a state prison or we lose a state center like White Haven or SCI Retreat, these folks, if they can’t get another job in the state system, if they get pushed back to the private sector, there’s no help for them. That’s why we want to introduce this bill,” said State Senator John Yudichak, (I) 14th District.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.