× Police Arrest Suspected Drug Dealer in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man police say was selling heroin and fentanyl in Hazleton is behind bars.

Police believe Anthony Maffei was distributing the drugs along West Broad Street in the city Thursday.

Officers say Maffei has 880 packets of drugs, more than $800 in cash, hypodermic syringes and other paraphernalia on him.