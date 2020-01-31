× Pittston Man to be Guest at State of the Union

PITTSTON, Pa. — President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday and a man from Luzerne County will be there for it.

Congressman Matt Cartwright invited Ben Tielle from Pittston to be his guest at Tuesday’s State of the Union. He’s excited and hopes the president addresses his concerns about health care.

“He had called to invite me, and you know this really a once in a lifetime opportunity for me.”

You might remember Ben from a story over the summer when organizers of the Pittston Tomato Festival worked hard to try and find him a kidney donor he now needs following kidney failure after a heart attack in 2016.

“I am still waiting for a donor. Thanks to your story back in August, I did get about six to eight people who were interested in becoming a donor, however they all fell through once they got tested,” he said.

Ben says starting in February, he’ll be reliant on the Affordable Care Act for health insurance and hopes on Tuesday the president will address his concerns about not denying coverage to people with preexisting conditions if the act is replaced.

“I think it’s just going to be exciting to be there in Washington with the congressman and you know just to experience the whole State of the Union. It’s something that I’ve watched every year on TV and I always thought in the back of my mind, ‘Gee, I’d love to be there someday,’ and now I’m finally getting to realize that opportunity. And like I said, this year it’s so much more important to me because there’s definite issues that I am facing, and I’m hoping that they’re addressed,” Ben said.

Congressman Cartwright says he chose Ben to be his guest because his story is a reminder of why he believes it is important to fight for more affordable health care.