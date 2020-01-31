LIVE NOW: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

More Charges for Man Accused of Abusing Family

Posted 3:14 pm, January 31, 2020, by

Cory Sullivan

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — More charges were filed Friday against a man accused of terrorizing his family in Monroe County.

Cory Sullivan said he was sorry to his family on his way out of court.

According to court papers, the man from Effort beat his fiancée and a 13 year old with studded belts and his fists.

Investigators said he made them eat food and drink alcohol until they got sick, and lie naked in the snow as punishment.

In addition to the charges filed last week, Sullivan is now facing 12 new counts

A judge denied him bail so he remains locked up in Monroe County.

