Man Sentenced to Jail in Revenge Porn Case

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man involved in a revenge porn case in Luzerne County has been sentenced to jail time.

Roy Yanvary pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of selling obscene materials and one count of unlawful dissemination of sexual images.

Yanvary was sentenced Friday morning to one to 23 months in jail with credit for five months’ time served.

Authorities say Yanvary, from western Pennsylvania, was dating a woman from Luzerne County for nearly a year. Investigators said he distributed compromising pictures of his ex-girlfriend without her consent.

Yanvary was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.