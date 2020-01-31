‘Life is why we give’ – Weis Markets Remembers Worker for American Heart Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SELINSGROVE, Pa. -- February is American Heart Month and we will soon be seeing a lot of red hearts everywhere.

Weis Markets already started its promotion for American Heart Month, featuring a family from the Selinsgrove area.

If you shop at Weis Markets, you will see these pictures all over the stores. They feature the Catlin family from the Selinsgrove area.

Ashley Catlin worked at Weis and passed away from a heart attack.

Catlin was described as sweet, generous, and a good friend. She and her sister Amber Piermattei were inseparable.

"She was a wonderful person. She was a light everywhere she went. She was just so positive and so bubbly," Amber said.

On December 29, 2018, the Catlin family's life changed forever when Ashley got sick.

"She had been seen in the morning at a local urgent care clinic and they diagnosed her with a viral chest infection. She went home and nine hours later she lost her life to a massive heart attack," Amber recalled.

Ashley was just 31 years old.

"Every second of every day it's obvious that Ashley is missing from our lives," Amber added.

"We left for the weekend on Friday and we came back on Monday and she was gone," said Weis Markets spokesperson Dennis Curtin.

Ashley worked in the marketing department at Weis Markets for 10 years.

Before she passed away, Ashley was working on a promotion between Weis Markets and the American Heart Association. Now, a little more than a year after her death, that same promotion is being dedicated to Ashley.

The "Life is Why We Give" campaign features members of Ashley's family.

February is American Heart Month, and all month long, Weis Markets will ask customers to donate to the American Heart Association.

"Customers have the option of making a donation at the register, $1, $3, $5, or $10," Curtin said.

The pictures are in all of Weis Markets nearly 200 stores.

"We're really hoping to do a good job, and one of the reasons we want to do a good job is because this is in memory of Ashley," Curtin added.

"When they see her picture hanging all over the stores, they're going to see her face and realize that heart disease can happen. Her life was stolen from a massive heart attack. Heart disease can happen to anyone, anytime, anywhere," Amber said.

The "Life is Why We Give" campaign starts Saturday and runs through February 29 at all Weis Markets stores.