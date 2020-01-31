Giving Back to His Community One Gallon at a Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLEMINGTON, Pa. -- A man from Clinton County has been giving back to his community in many ways for the past 23 years. On Friday, Ronald Bauman donated his 16th gallon of blood to the Red Cross.

Bauman has been donating his blood to the Red Cross since 1997.

"I'm giving blood to the Red Cross, I will be hitting 16 gallons of blood."

Bauman has lived in Clinton County his entire life and is well known as someone who does whatever he can to help his community. He says he constantly donates blood because it could save someone's life one day.

"I love to help anybody that I can," Bauman said.

"To give for that long and that much is a lot and you know it says a lot about his desire to be a help to other people," said Bauman's pastor Mark Riley.

He encourages everyone to give blood at least once in their lifetime.

"It doesn't hurt, it takes about one hour out of your life. If I can give 16 gallons of blood, anybody can."

He also had a little secret to share with Newswatch 16.

"If you eat a couple of candy bars right before you come, your blood will flow."

Bauman makes it a point to set goals for himself and he says his next goal is to donate five more gallons of blood within the next five years.