From PennDOT to Politics: James May Announces Run for State Representative

DUNMORE, Pa. — The man who has served as the face of PennDOT in northeastern Pennsylvania for nearly a decade now wants to become a face of the people.

James May retired from the department and officially announced his bid for Pennsylvania state representative on Friday.

As PennDOT’s regional press director, May became an unlikely celebrity and enjoyed a nine-year reign as a regular feature on Talkback 16.

May will no longer represent PennDOT, but he instead hopes to represent the people of the 114th District of Pennsylvania in the State House.

“I have had numerous people email me, call me, stop me at the grocery store, with really good ideas for how we can make government better for the average person. And all too often, I have to say to them, ‘That is a great idea, but go talk to your legislator.’ I would rather be able to say to them, ‘That is a great idea, let me see what I can do,'” May said.

Although May has enjoyed his time serving as the fall guy for potholes and inconvenient construction, he’s looking forward to serving the public in a different capacity.

May is running as a Republican, hoping to unseat Democratic Representative Bridget Kosierowski, who won a special election last spring after Sid Michaels Kavulich passed away.

His message for the politicians in Harrisburg?

“Cut the nonsense, and fix the roads.”

