Drug Bust Nabs 29 Suspected Dealers in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — 29 suspected drug dealers are behind bars after an undercover operation in Clinton County.
According to the district attorney and state attorney general’s offices, the suspects sold prescription medicine, crystal meth, cocaine and other drugs to undercover officers during the last year.
nasastealsourmoneyandfakesspace
People don’t even care 200 people die every day from taking prescription “drugs” as prescribed, where is the outrage yet new York criminal gang members are celebrating the theft they just pulled off of someone’s property of many pounds of marijuana , people don’t see the danger doctors pose on society with 200 people actually dying daily yet celebrate another armed , criminal organization stealing from citizens. These gang members should be thrown in prison on felony theft but there celebrated instead. Very insane but its accepted for some reason. Wake up please to this backward system. As they keep us divided these things will continue, they keep us divided intentionally because if we all stood as one these things wouldn’t be tolerated but since were divided they continue taking our rights and pushing us into there one world totalitarian government which is well under way of being enacted , agenda 21 and agenda 2030 and we certainly don’t here corporate media keeping the people informed of the truth as to these agendas being quietly enacted. Im afraid the people are gonna snap out of it after its already engulfed in flames.
nasastealsourmoneyandfakesspace
***hear