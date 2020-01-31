Drug Bust Nabs 29 Suspected Dealers in Clinton County

Posted 9:04 pm, January 31, 2020, by

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — 29 suspected drug dealers are behind bars after an undercover operation in Clinton County.

According to the district attorney and state attorney general’s offices, the suspects sold prescription medicine, crystal meth, cocaine and other drugs to undercover officers during the last year.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • nasastealsourmoneyandfakesspace

    People don’t even care 200 people die every day from taking prescription “drugs” as prescribed, where is the outrage yet new York criminal gang members are celebrating the theft they just pulled off of someone’s property of many pounds of marijuana , people don’t see the danger doctors pose on society with 200 people actually dying daily yet celebrate another armed , criminal organization stealing from citizens. These gang members should be thrown in prison on felony theft but there celebrated instead. Very insane but its accepted for some reason. Wake up please to this backward system. As they keep us divided these things will continue, they keep us divided intentionally because if we all stood as one these things wouldn’t be tolerated but since were divided they continue taking our rights and pushing us into there one world totalitarian government which is well under way of being enacted , agenda 21 and agenda 2030 and we certainly don’t here corporate media keeping the people informed of the truth as to these agendas being quietly enacted. Im afraid the people are gonna snap out of it after its already engulfed in flames.

    Reply Report comment
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.