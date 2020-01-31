16 To The Rescue: Adopt A Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRIFFIN POND ANIMAL SHELTER -- A crew of kittens was brought to Griffin Pond Animal shelter near Clarks Summit when they were just 2 weeks old. Now at 8 weeks, they are ready to score a touchdown in a home.

"They were abandoned with mom and dad in an apartment. They were left there for a few days and came to us from animal control. We got them right out to foster and now they are ready for adoption," said kennel manager Nancy Reese.

Although these kittens haven't mastered the tackle quite yet, they have perfected the great escape. That's where referee Lucky comes in.

"Lucky came in from Peckville with his brother and sister. Originally, they were outdoor cats and a kind family took them in and socialized them and brought them to the shelter."

Our star quarterbacks for Adopt a Bowl are "Cat"Rick Mahomes and Jimmy Garop"paw"lo.

In this story Meet some other pets that need forever homes

"Everybody's new here so they are a little scared, but once they get into a home, they'll be wonderful," Reese said.

If you are interested in adopting any of the kittens featured on Adopt A Bowl, contact Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Kearns at 16Rescue@wnep.com.