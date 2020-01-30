Talkback 16 callers talk about lead and asbestos in Scranton schools, Pennsylvania's river of the year and replacing Punxsutawney Phil. First, calls about the tax increase in Lackawanna County.
Talkback 16: Lead Problems, River of the Year, Punxsutawney Phil
-
Talkback 16: New Smoking Age, Ringing in the New Year, and Dogs That Killed a Deer
-
PETA Calls for Punxsutawney Phil to Be Replaced With an AI Groundhog
-
Talkback 16: Tax Hikes, Impeachment, and Taking Down the Tree in the Backyard
-
Talkback 16: Interstate 80 Crash, Man Trapped in a Sewer and Gerbil Racing
-
Talkback Lookback 2019
-
-
Talkback 16: Impeachment Trial, Tattered Flag
-
Talkback 16: Impeachment, New Welcome Signs, and Dillan the Bear
-
Talkback 16: Royal Reports and More Reaction to a Proposal on a Pennsylvania Dam
-
Talkback 16: NFL Coverage, Euthanizing Unlicensed Cats and Calls About a Dog That Was Killed
-
Talkback 16: Bread, Milk, and Eggs, Patriots-free Super Bowl and a Call on Poor Grammar
-
-
Talkback 16: Snowstorm Chatter and Shooting of Alleged Kidnapper
-
Lonely Talkback Caller Finds New Friends on Thanksgiving
-
Talkback 16: Programming Change, Debating the End of the Holidays and Parking in Scranton