Scranton Parents Uncertain and Upset About School Contamination and Closures

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Upset and uncertain -- that is the reaction from many parents and staff in the Scranton School District.

"It's frightening, it's really frightening because up to yesterday I was asking, I said, if they're just finding it, asbestos is a thing that's, you know, exists for years, so could you imagine, you know what these kids are exposed to for so long? So, it's very scary," said Doris Thompson-Fofanah of Scranton.

Three schools were closed Thursday as environmental crews work to test and deal with asbestos and lead: Robert Morris Elementary, Frances Willard Elementary, and the Northeast Intermediate School.

The two elementary schools will remain closed at least through the end of the week.

Hazardous Materials team outside Robert Morris Elem in Scranton, one of three district schools closed today @WNEP pic.twitter.com/1ufnoIhKvu — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) January 30, 2020

In the meantime, students headed to class at John Adams Elementary Thursday morning but had to avoid the school gym. It is closed because of asbestos.

School officials said most of the buildings in the district are affected by either lead, asbestos, or both.

"I don't want my kid exposed, and if that makes me a crybaby millennial, then whatever, you know? I don't want my kid exposed," said Chris Decker of Scranton.

While parents want more certainty -- a timeline for when things will be taken care of -- they also said they want to make sure things are done right.

"I hope that they take their time to fix this situation, problem. I know the schools have been having a few problems but they're working on it and that's the important thing and once they figure out if it's that dangerous, they'll let us know and we'll keep our kids out of school," said parent Edie Suarez of Scranton.

District officials said there is no way to know yet exactly how much all this work will cost.

On Wednesday, the governor proposed a $1 billion program to remediate lead and asbestos in Pennsylvania schools.