Schott Employees Witness History in Washington

DURYEA, Pa. -- President Donald Trump signed the United States -- Mexico -- Canada Trade Agreement, a replacement for NAFTA, in Washington on Wednesday. Some workers in the manufacturing industry from Luzerne County stood right behind the president as he signed it.

Six workers from Schott North America in Duryea were invited to be a part of the event. They tell us they are still coming down from Cloud Nine after spending time with the president.

"Yeah, we're coming down from the high. IT was definitely not the typical Wednesday at the office," said Dave Alunni, director of development and application at Schott.

Six employees of Schott were there to witness the president sign the USMCA into law and got to spend time with him afterward. They were invited after hosting Vice President Mike Pence in the fall where he spoke about the replacement for NAFTA.

"I thought it was quite an honor for us to be asked to go and to be included in such a historic event," said site manager Rob Gomeau.

"We see bills on TV but we're never there interacting with the people that are behind them, so I'll always take that experience with me," said financial controller Regina Lane.

Schott employees say what was most exciting about the visit was being a part of something they think will help Pennsylvanians.

"Whether it's trucking, whether it's cattle ranchers, or people making robotics and how their businesses are going to be impacted, it was nice to see that half those people on stage were from companies based in Pennsylvania," said Steve Sokach, Schott's director of optical sales.

"Very proud to have been able to represent Schott, the optics industry, and North American manufacturing in general," Alunni said.

"It was awe-inspiring. It really was exciting to be part of that and see the legislative process and how it works through and the people it will impact," Sokach added.

Leaders at Schott say this new agreement will allow its factories to grow which could lead to new jobs in Duryea in the coming years.