Scholarship Fundraiser Planned in Memory of a Popular Radio Host

Posted 5:57 pm, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 06:04PM, January 30, 2020

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fundraiser is planned next month in Monroe County in memory of a popular radio host who passed away.

Elisa Chase died unexpectedly last month from health complications.

She was a long-time radio host on Pocono 96.7 and a professor at East Stroudsburg University.

Chase started the News Director Scholarship a few years ago.

Money for it came from fundraisers or out of Chase's own pocket.

ESU sophomore Nick Ortiz is this year's recipient.

"It's just nice to be able to carry on her legacy. This scholarship allows me to further my success within the department at ESU and I just hope that I am able to make her proud in the future with whatever I can do," said Nick Ortiz.

The celebration of life event at The Lounge near Bartonsville will be held on February 21 from 7 p.m to 10 p.m.

A donation of $10 is Elisa Chase's scholarship will be collected at the door.

Some proceeds from the night will also be donated.

