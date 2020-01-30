Programming Note: General Hospital Air Date, Time Change
A new episode of General Hospital will air at 2:07 a.m. on Friday, January 31 on WNEP.
If you are unable to tune in live or record GH, ABC will make the episode available on ABC.com.
A new episode of General Hospital will air at 2:07 a.m. on Friday, January 31 on WNEP.
If you are unable to tune in live or record GH, ABC will make the episode available on ABC.com.
3 comments
Mark Thepoll
Thank you so much, WNEP, for providing for me this Earth-shattering and important news item that I can simply not live without. This is the certainly the most important news item ever posted here.
calfguy
Why is this news. Who gives a rats …
Corporate media basher
This is the local propaganda outlet, no different from the clown news network (cnn) or fox or any corporate media source. They’re job is to keep the people divided, distracted and deceived with nonsense like this while the things that matter that affect people’s lives do not get reported on.