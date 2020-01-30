Prescott Elementary Closed Friday as Parents Worry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Another school will now be closed in the Scranton School District after the discovery of lead and asbestos.

This comes after unsafe lead levels and asbestos were found in most of the city's schools.

William Prescott Elementary now joins three other schools in the district that are closed at least until the end of the week.

Asbestos was found in 15 of the 19 schools in the district this past summer.

The Scranton School District superintendent says some of the issues were already addressed in the fall, but with the announcement earlier in the week that unsafe lead levels were also found in many of the city's schools, parents are demanding answers.

The doors are shut at Robert Morris Elementary in Scranton. A hazmat van is outside the building as environmental crews deal with asbestos inside. Parents don't know when their children can return to school.

The same goes for Frances Willard Elementary, Northeast Intermediate School, and now, William Prescott Elementary.

"Next week, I don't know what the schedule will be, we don't know that yet. But they're still going to be taking buildings and closing them, and kids are going to be out of school, and I think we need more information about this and I think it's very, very serious at this point," said Rosemary Boland, the president of the Scranton School Federation of Teachers.

Boland says the school principals have been in a meeting with district officials all day.

"Today it's reaching a pretty critical time for them because the issue is now theirs. They're very, very scared, they're nervous for their students," said Boland.

Some parents feel like they're being left in the dark. Their concerns are only growing with the lack of information.

Susan Pickens' granddaughter goes to West Scranton High School. Unsafe lead levels were not found there, but asbestos was.

"She's got breathing problems and everything, how do I know it hasn't affected her?" Pickens asked. "How many people have been sick from that? How many of my grandchildren, my children, all the way back to when the school was built?"

Newswatch 16 reached out the superintendent of the Scranton School District. We received a statement in response, but it contained no new information.

The district says it's working with environmental professionals to fix the asbestos problem but did not address the unsafe lead levels in the statement.

Across the district, 38 water fountains or sinks have been either shut off or labeled so that kids don't use them.

"the district is bringing in bottled water but it's just not enough. It's not enough. We need to do better than this."

The four schools -- Frances Willard Elementary, William Prescott Elementary, Robert Morris Elementary, and Northeast Intermediate will be closed at least until tomorrow.

The school district says they will remain closed until air quality tests show that the schools are safe.

ATTN SCRANTON SCHOOL DISTRICT PARENTS: Knowledge is power! Here's the link to the 2019 test results for both lead and abestos in Scranton schools.

