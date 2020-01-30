Powerball Winner Sold in Monroe County
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Someone hit the jackpot with a Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket sold in Monroe County.
The ticket for the Wednesday, January 29 drawing matched four of the five white balls drawn — 09,12, 15, 31, 60, and the red Powerball 2 — to win $100,000.
Smokin’ Joe’s Tobacco Shop on North Third Street in Stroudsburg gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Watch the Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.
40.986761 -75.194625