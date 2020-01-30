× Powerball Winner Sold in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Someone hit the jackpot with a Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket sold in Monroe County.

The ticket for the Wednesday, January 29 drawing matched four of the five white balls drawn — 09,12, 15, 31, 60, and the red Powerball 2 — to win $100,000.

Smokin’ Joe’s Tobacco Shop on North Third Street in Stroudsburg gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Powerball and Cash 5 awarded big prizes last night! Check out the details here: https://t.co/QH0kKv9Jeh pic.twitter.com/yI0RGf6txQ — Pennsylvania Lottery (@PALottery) January 30, 2020

Watch the Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.