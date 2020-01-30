× Power To Save: Electric Utility Rebate Programs

TAYLOR, Pa. — Energy efficiency rebate programs are designed to guide customers toward reduced energy consumption. A Lackawanna County business is taking advantage of one of those programs and seeing the difference.

Lenny Krappa is the owner of Lucca in Taylor. Two years ago, he remodeled the restaurant inside and out along the way replacing a lot of lightbulbs with more energy-efficient LED fixtures.

“There’s probably 400 to 500 lightbulbs throughout this whole place,” Krappa said.

He was able to do this with the help of a rebate program.

“PPL Electric Utilities is looking to offer programs that really work for our customers and help them be more energy-efficient. When you’re more energy-efficient, you’re also able to save money,” said Alana Roberts, PPL’s regional affairs director.

“As a business owner, you look to save money, you want to make the place better, you want to save labor and LED for us accomplished all of that,” Krappa said.

Everyone is seeing the difference from customers in the dining room to the guy in charge of the checkbook.

In this story Get the Power To Save

“Changing the bulbs, we probably save ourselves somewhere around $200 to $300 a month.”

PPL offers other programs as well.

“Some of our other programs help with heating, cooling, energy-efficient upgrades,” Roberts said.

Homeowners and businesses are eligible for the energy-efficient rebate programs. since they are not one size fits all. Roberts recommends visiting their website for more information.