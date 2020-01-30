Part of Hallstead’s History Set for Demolition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HALLSTEAD, Pa. -- The old school along Franklin Avenue in Hallstead hasn't had the sound of school children for many years, and just by looking at its exterior, it shows. The doors closed for good nearly three decades ago leaving behind more than just memories.

"It's starting to break down. It's not being quite as well taken care of as it could be. But I like it still. It's historical," Amy Cramer said.

"I know a lot of people that went to that school. In fact, years before they had the elementary, everybody went to school there. All the high schoolers were in there. It's been there a long time," James Vogel said.

The vacant building is too far gone in its current state, but soon, it will have a new purpose.

The Susquehanna County Housing Authority has plans to demolish the building this spring. In its place, three brand new duplex homes will be built. The authority received state money to tear down the old school and construct the houses.

James Vogel owns Vogel's Service Station. The buildings have been neighbors since 1947 and he has mixed feelings about the change.

"When it's not there, it's going to be a mindboggling thing. You know, I see it every day. I've seen it my whole life here and it'll be kind of strange, but in a good way," Vogel said.

Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 they know a lot of people that have fond memories from within the walls at the school, but they know it's time for new life to be brought to their community.

"When you use the word progress, of course. why not? It's an area that has been unused for what you say? 25 years? What's the drawback," asked Thomas Healy.

There's already a waiting list for the new units even though construction hasn't started. The housing authority expects at least one of the houses to be completed by the end of the year.