Parents Concerned about Bullying at Lehighton Area School District

LEHIGHTON, Pa. – Reports of bullying at Lehighton Area School District are causing concern for some parents.

At a school board meeting on Monday, parents addressed the school board after a child was reportedly injured at the elementary school in a bathroom by another student.

"It's just sad that we live in an area where everyone should be coming together, helping each other out instead of trying to hurt each other. It's sad," Brittany Yurchak said.

According to the district's superintendent, school officials are in the process of reaching out to parents who addressed the board with concerns.

Some parents want to know what disciplinary action was taken. The superintendent says student confidentiality laws prevent them from giving out that information.

Parents we spoke to hope district officials work out any issues that might be happening at the school soon

"Sometimes it's policies that the schools are working with, too, that their hands are tied. Hopefully, everyone gets their act together, especially for the children. The safety of them is top priority," Lisa Schweitzer said.

Lisa Schweitzer's son went to the Lehighton School District, but her other children are enrolled in a cyber charter school. She says it's becoming a common option for students.

"I have heard a lot of talk and concern about bullying. It's why a lot of families come to cyber schools because of that," Schweitzer said.

"Lehighton Area School District is great so I think they will get it cleared up," Yurchak said.

The superintendent wants to remind parents and community members about the Safe 2 Say Something reporting program.

You can access it online, on your phone, or by calling a tip line.