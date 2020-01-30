Northumberland County Man Facing Child Porn Charges

SHAMOKIN, Pa. -- A man is facing child sex abuse charges in Northumberland County.
Justin Wyland, 33 of Ranshaw, was arrested on Thursday after allegedly uploading child pornography.
Troopers say Microsoft caught the crime and reported Wyland's email address in February of 2015.
40.788975 -76.558847
2 comments
Lisa Marshinski
Tired of reading articles on who LOOKS at child porn, how about some articles on who MAKES child porn. It’s totally unacceptable that with all the technology this gov’t has to spy on EVERY citizen EVERY where they go and they never find out who makes these films.
lickerblisters
Well put! 👍