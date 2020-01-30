Northumberland County Man Facing Child Porn Charges

Posted 4:23 pm, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 04:41PM, January 30, 2020

SHAMOKIN, Pa. -- A man is facing child sex abuse charges in Northumberland County.

Justin Wyland, 33 of Ranshaw, was arrested on Thursday after allegedly uploading child pornography.

Troopers say Microsoft caught the crime and reported Wyland's email address in February of 2015.

