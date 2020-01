× Monroe County Veterinary Office Owner Charged with Tax Violations

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The operators of a veterinary clinic in Monroe County have been charged with federal tax violations.

Investigators say Karin Breitlauch, the owner of Creature Comfort Veterinary Services, and Linda Breitlauch, the comptroller for the practice, failed to turn over federal tax withholdings from employee paychecks from 2013 through 2016.