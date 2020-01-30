Mike Brennan Danville football coach

Mike Brennan won two State Titles at Mt. Carmel Area and coached at Nativity BVM, Blue Mountain and Hazleton Area and now Mike takes over the reins at Danville HS. The Ironmen have a Man of Steel to lead the way.
