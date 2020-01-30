× Man Charged with Rape of 13-Year-Old Girl

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in Monroe County.

Eric Gower, 34, of Scranton, is facing rape, statutory sexual assault, and other related offenses for the crime allegedly committed in December of 2019.

Gower was in the news back in 2012. That’s when, while working for Bolus Truck Parts and Towing, he smashed into a bridge in downtown Scranton and left the scene. He ended up being sentenced to jail for that.

Gower is back behind bars now for this alleged rape in Monroe County.