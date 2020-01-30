Man Charged with Rape of 13-Year-Old Girl
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in Monroe County.
Eric Gower, 34, of Scranton, is facing rape, statutory sexual assault, and other related offenses for the crime allegedly committed in December of 2019.
Gower was in the news back in 2012. That’s when, while working for Bolus Truck Parts and Towing, he smashed into a bridge in downtown Scranton and left the scene. He ended up being sentenced to jail for that.
Gower is back behind bars now for this alleged rape in Monroe County.
41.408969 -75.662412
3 comments
70116nola
Hipster!
70116nola
M@RIJU@N@? Looks like one of them GUN RIGHTS types, real tough guy. Looks the part!
Corporate media basher
Oh my God! This , I can’t come up with adjective for this thing we will call him would be on this propaganda outlets front page again in morning had this been my daughter and the report would be this “things” death. Wow. Other than that he will be suffering greatly in solitary confinement for a while.