Lock Haven Regatta Wins National Award

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. -- The Lock Haven powerboat regatta is being recognized on the national level. The race that takes place on the west branch of the Susquehanna River around Labor Day every year was recently awarded 2019's best site of the year by the American Powerboat Association.

"The American Powerboat Association held their banquet for their end of the year awards and Lock Haven got one for the best site which is huge," said DuWayne Kunes of the Lock Haven Area Jaycees.

The award is presented to the best location based on its overall race quality, attendance, and atmosphere. This is the first time that the Lock Haven Regatta has won the award. the Regatta is hosted by the Lock Haven Jaycees.

"When I got the news of it, I was very, very happy. It says a lot for all the work of the people that do come and the people that do make it happen," Kunes said.

Kunes is the acting treasurer of the Lock Haven Jaycees and he says the regatta has been the largest powerboat race in the country for the past three years.

"We were the largest boat race in the whole U.S. for the last couple years, I mean just for a little town like Lock Haven, our numbers have been up over 500 boats being here, which makes us the largest boat race in the U.S."

This year's Lock Haven Regatta will mark the 50th year anniversary of the boat race and officials say they expect people from all over the country to be in attendance.

"The regatta has been a long-standing tradition in Clinton County and not only does it draw people from all over the county out to the river for a fun weekend, but it brings people from across the east coast and beyond," said Julie Brennan, chamber and tourism director in Clinton County.

"We're going to step everything up. We have a lot more things planned for this year. We have been doing it for 50 years and this is the time to really do it up and make it over the top," Kunes added.

This year's four-day regatta will take place from September 4 to September 7.