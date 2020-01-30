× Lehigh University ‘Pauses’ Greek Life Amid Reports of Hazing, Excessive Drinking

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A university in Bethlehem is putting all Greek life on pause activity on campus.

This comes amid reports that hazing is getting out of control at Lehigh University in Bethlehem.

The university is currently investigating seven incidents that allegedly took place over two months.

In one case, police say fraternity brothers lied to them about providing cocaine to a new member.

Under the current suspension, all drugs and alcohol are banned from all Greek residences.

Additionally, officials say no chapter events will take place, and no new members recruited until further notice.

The president of Lehigh University sent a letter to current and aspiring members of the school’s Greek community.

It reads in part:

Several chapters have been disciplined, others have been warned, and all have been told in unequivocal terms that this behavior is unacceptable and antithetical to all that we aspire to as a university.

The president also said this suspension will remain in place until “significant changes” are made within the Greek life community at Lehigh University.