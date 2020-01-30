Hoops Contest in Scranton Part of Catholic Schools Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Students took time out of class to hit the court in Scranton.

All Saints Academy on Jackson Street hosted its annual basketball game with special education students from Jefferson Learning Center in Dunmore.

Cheerleaders urged on players from both schools, all of whom seemed to be having a great time.

The friendly competition is part of Catholic Schools Week, a national celebration of Catholic education sponsored by the National Catholic Education Association.