Healthwatch 16: Screenings Lead to Lower Cancer Rates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER -- The American Cancer Society releases a report each year that some doctors watch closely. It's about cancer rates in the country.

This year's report showed a decrease, which led us to the importance of being on top of your health, instead of reacting to a diagnosis.

From 2016 to 2017, the cancer death rate in the United States fell 2.2 percent, according to the American Cancer Society's annual report released earlier this month. That's the largest one-year drop ever reported.

Dr. Rajiv Panikkar, chair of the Cancer Institute at Geisinger Health System, said that was most notably due to mortality decreases in lung cancer and melanoma.

"Lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer death in America. What we're seeing is the decrease in smoking from the 70s and 80s showing in patients who are alive today," Dr. Panikkar said.

Dr. Panikkar says people are more aware than ever before about risk factors for those diseases. With lung cancer, that's smoking and earlier detection.

When it comes to melanoma, the drop is attributed to better awareness of sun protection and advances in a treatment known as immunotherapy.

"These are treatments that stimulate the body's immune system to attack cancer cells, rather than relying on a drug to kill the cancer cell."

A drop we may see in the future, he suspects, are the cancers caused by the human papillomavirus, or HPV. There's now a vaccine to prevent it.

"I think we vaccinate more people now, we'll see that 15 to 20 years from now, with lower rates of cervical cancer, for example," Dr. Panikkar said.

Knowing which screenings and vaccinations to look into in the first place is a different topic.

"You can't put everything into an algorithm and be like, yes or no, black or white," said Dr. Hans Zuckerman, a family doctor at Geisinger Careworks in Pottsville.

Dr. Zuckerman says there are a lot of factors that go into figuring out which cancers for which you might be at a higher risk.

But a few screenings the medical community considers no-brainers -- mammograms, for instance, to catch breast cancer tumors at their smallest and colonoscopies, which can prevent colon cancer.

"If you get regular colonoscopies when you're supposed to, and you take out a polyp, that polyp will not become cancer. that's cancer that has been prevented," said Dr. Zuckerman. "Smoking, really poor diet, can increase the risk of cancer. But there are diseases that can do that, too. People with hepatitis are more likely to develop liver cancer, so if we know that's in your history, that's something we'll screen for more aggressively."

Geisinger also offers genetic screenings which may be right for you your doctor can help you decide. Also, check with your insurance company when it comes to any screenings they may offer them to you and no or low cost