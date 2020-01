× Driver Slams into Post Office in Lackawanna County

TAYLOR, Pa. — A crash in Lackawanna County Thursday morning damaged a post office building.

An SUV slammed into the building at the corner of Hospital Street and South Main Street in Taylor before 10 a.m.

The driver said she was blinded by the sun and drove into the corner of the post office, leaving a hole in the wall. She was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The post office will be closed until further notice.