MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The driver responsible for a fuel truck wreck in Carbon County is now facing DUI charges.

Dennis Ruch is also charged with reckless driving after the crash earlier this month.

The wreck happened along Route 209 near Lehighton.

The truck spilled 2,500 gallons of heating oil.

Some ended up in a creek that feeds the Lehigh River.

Ruch is due back in court next month in Carbon County.