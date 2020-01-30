Doug Davis SWB RailRiders Manager

Doug Davis, 1992 Central Columbia graduate, was introduced as the Manager of the SWB RailRiders for the 2020 season.  Davis has 999 games as a Minor League manager to his credit and for the past three seasons Doug was a coach for the RailRiders.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

