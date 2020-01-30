Doug Davis, 1992 Central Columbia graduate, was introduced as the Manager of the SWB RailRiders for the 2020 season. Davis has 999 games as a Minor League manager to his credit and for the past three seasons Doug was a coach for the RailRiders.
Doug Davis SWB RailRiders Manager
-
SWB RailRiders Team President John Adams
-
SWB Railriders Hold Job Fair for Upcoming Season
-
RailRiders Name John Adams New Team President
-
Wham Cam: Temperature Affects Baseball?
-
Local Flavor in Super Bowl
-
-
Jim Thorpe Olympian Basketball Team Once Again Contenders For The Schuylkill League Championship
-
Jamie Shevchik Reacts to Loss of Altobelli, Bryant
-
Crosscutters’ Future in Question
-
San Francisco Giants’ Alyssa Nakken Becomes First Female Full-Time Coach in MLB History
-
Indoor Sports Facility Opens at Mall in Schuylkill County
-
-
Mullaney Has Molded Pottsville Into A Basketball Powerhouse In The Last 12 Years
-
Greg Luzinski on new Phillies Manager Joe Girardi
-
University Of Scranton Lady Royals Enter Season Under A New Coaching Staff