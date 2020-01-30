× District Attorney: Northumberland County Man Posed as Attorney, Charged for False Legal Services

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — 79-year-old William Marshall of Coal Township is accused of posing as an attorney and providing people with false legal advice in exchange for money.

The Northumberland County District Attorney says Marshall would meet his so-called clients at Wendy’s in Shamokin.

People getting food here say it’s an odd place to meet a lawyer.

“It’s a public place, like wouldn’t you talk about it somewhere private?” said Holly Fowler. “I would, I wouldn’t trust it here.”

“Yeah, that would show a lot of red flags,” said Christina Roden.

Investigators searched Marshall’s social media accounts and found that Marshall, also known as “Pop” Marshall, was advertising himself as an independent federal paralegal between 2018 and 2019.

He would charge people between $40 and$200.

“That’s fraud, that’s straight-up fraud and he knew what he was doing and it’s unfortunate because he’s an older guy and he looks wonderful, but you don’t know people,” said Cybil Hoke.

According to the district attorney, Marshall would make initial contact with potential clients after reading about their arrest in a local newspaper. He would then offer his legal advice in exchange for a consultation fee.

The DA’s Office say Marshall also met clients at his home on Hemlock Street in Coal Township.

However, a woman at that house said Marshall didn’t live there, saying he is a former family friend who used her address without her permission.

Investigators say Marshall once took two clients to the county courthouse.

A worker there told the couple Marshall wasn’t a lawyer and he had been told previously to stop by a judge.

“I’d been very upset to find out that we’re paying and he’s not doing what he`s supposed to do,” said Hoke. “Take good advice from people but don’t ever give them your money.”

The Northumberland County DA’s office says anyone who paid William Marshall for legal advice is asked to the office’s detective unit.