Kobe Bryant’s impact reached beyond just basketball. That’s why his loss is so hard to take. Chase Senior looks back at the legacy he left and how he was

able to touch so many people across the globe.

Then, Tanya Hubbard, one of the biggest Kobe fans you’ll ever meet joins the podcast from Los Angeles. Kobe impacted her life in a huge, deep way while she was growing up in California. She details why and tells us what the mood is like in LA.